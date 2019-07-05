Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.70.

Digimarc stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.10. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $88,101.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $100,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock worth $2,100,787 in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Digimarc by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

