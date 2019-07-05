Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 294 ($3.84).

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 360.40 ($4.71).

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

