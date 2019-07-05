Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE DFIN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 349,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.