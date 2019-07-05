Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDY. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

RDY opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.46 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

