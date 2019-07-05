DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 364.40 ($4.76). 2,954,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.61. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.05%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

