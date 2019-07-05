Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $543.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

