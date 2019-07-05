Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edap Tms from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edap Tms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of EDAP opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.94. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.25% of Edap Tms worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

