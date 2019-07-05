ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

