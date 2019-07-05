Elizabeth J. Comstock Sells 24,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

