Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,736,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,330,000 after purchasing an additional 176,339 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 617,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,644,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.