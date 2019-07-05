Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Deutsche Bank

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 1,095,138 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

