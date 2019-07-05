EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVOP. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.01.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $116,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $59,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,189 shares of company stock worth $2,564,273.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 791,431 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 379,849 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

