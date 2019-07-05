Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $384.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, Director David N. Gill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Blank acquired 628,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $12,099,318.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,931,327 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,482 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 8,877.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.