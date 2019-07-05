EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZPW stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.76.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EZCORP by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EZCORP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EZCORP by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

