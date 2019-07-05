FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from William Blair

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 462,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.85. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 44.14%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $861,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,550,176 shares in the company, valued at $119,373,738.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,755. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.