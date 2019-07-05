Financial Review: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) versus CIM Commercial Trust (NYSE:CMCT)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 9.31% 3.86% 1.42% CIM Commercial Trust 148.68% 1.36% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Assets Trust and CIM Commercial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $330.87 million 6.94 $27.20 million $2.09 22.89 CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million 4.56 $1.12 million N/A N/A

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Assets Trust pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

