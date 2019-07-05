Financial Survey: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) & Kallo (NYSE:KALO)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 6.18% 15.24% 3.82% Kallo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Kallo does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 6.87, indicating that its share price is 587% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Suburban Propane Partners and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Kallo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.34 billion 1.09 $76.53 million $1.24 19.19 Kallo N/A N/A -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Kallo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 29, 2018, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications. The company also develops Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization technology, which is used to maintain records of patient treatment history. In addition, it offers Mobile Clinic Telehealth System, a mobile clinic long distance or telehealth technology that enables remote transmission of standardized formats of data for laboratory information, diagnostic imaging, diagnosis, and clinical notes. Further, the company offers Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a tele-health program that encompasses various technology and administrative processes to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. It primarily serves clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Kallo Inc. in January 2011. Kallo Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

