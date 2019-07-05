First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

FBNC opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,855. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,440.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

