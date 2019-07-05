First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FDEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $45,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

