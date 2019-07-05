First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.77. 2,769,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,690. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

