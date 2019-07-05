First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $555,262.76 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $555,262.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $490,336.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Georges Antoun sold 8,481 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $509,199.24.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Solar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

