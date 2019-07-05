Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,358. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $981.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,864.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,594 shares of company stock worth $116,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

