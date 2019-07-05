Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 7,500 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,463,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $4,300,197.45.

Shares of FIVN opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.22 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 694,494 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,947,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $16,204,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,354,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,956,000 after purchasing an additional 354,363 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Five9 by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

