Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fly Leasing in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 81,545 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

