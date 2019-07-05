Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of FET opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a PE ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

