freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Get freenet alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of FRTAF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. freenet has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on freenet (FRTAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.