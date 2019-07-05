Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gardner Denver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

GDI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Gardner Denver’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 917.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.