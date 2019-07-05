Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Good Times Restaurants worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

