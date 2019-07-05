Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 740,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 669,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 158,519 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,409,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

