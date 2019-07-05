Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

“We initiate coverage of RVLV with a BUY rating and $50 PT. RVLV operates in the attractive and growing online retail space that offers favorable growth trends, globally. RVLV generated >$500mn in net sales, with >1.25mn active customers (TTM; 1Q19), and has driven profitability in 15 out of its 16 year history, demonstrating the resilience of the model. Our BUY rating is predicated on our belief that RVLV is well-positioned to drive continued top-line growth of >20%, with increasing profitability, primarily through Active Customer growth and a thriving portfolio of Owned Brands. Revolve caters to women, providing ‘aspirational luxury’ clothing and accessories. RVLV leverages >15 years of investments in tech, data analytics, and innovative marketing to maintain and enhance a loyal customer base of millennial/Gen. Z women.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst commented.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

In other news, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $24,352,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

