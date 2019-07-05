Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of 195.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 291,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 111,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 36.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 51.2% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 371,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 125,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

