Head to Head Comparison: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) versus IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Copco and IHI CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A IHI CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. IHI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IHI CORP/ADR pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IHI CORP/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and IHI CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 1.97 $520.14 million $1.24 17.72 IHI CORP/ADR $13.47 billion 0.27 $362.23 million $0.54 11.01

Atlas Copco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IHI CORP/ADR. IHI CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and IHI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 11.16% 20.10% 8.01% IHI CORP/ADR 2.69% 10.06% 2.18%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats IHI CORP/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About IHI CORP/ADR

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, and transportation systems; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; heat and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, pulp and paper machinery, and grid scale energy storage systems; and agricultural machines, motors, and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc., as well as engage in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

