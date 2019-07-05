Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.