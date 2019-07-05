Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.37 ($110.89).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €91.12 ($105.95) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.80. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

