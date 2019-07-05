Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 93,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 442,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,524. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.