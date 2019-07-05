Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

HOS stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.06). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,394 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.