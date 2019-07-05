Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Roth Capital

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYGS. BidaskClub raised Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ HYGS opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. Hydrogenics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Research analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hydrogenics stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned approximately 0.21% of Hydrogenics worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

