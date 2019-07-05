Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

