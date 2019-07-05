Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.36.

INFY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 46,711,314.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,640,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 331,966 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,689,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

