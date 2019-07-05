Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Acquires $106,250.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director John William Melstrom acquired 25,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Conifer stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.50. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

