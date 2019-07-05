Insider Buying: Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) Insider Buys 19,753 Shares of Stock

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) insider James Winschel bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £3,950.60 ($5,162.16).

Shares of LON HVO opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.26) on Friday. Hvivo PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.24.

About Hvivo

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

