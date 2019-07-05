Insider Buying: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Acquires $25,760.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.57.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.47 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

