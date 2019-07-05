Insider Selling: American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Sells $30,092.00 in Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $30,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,180.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $76.58.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.02 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 23.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 14.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 178.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 42.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

