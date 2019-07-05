Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Insider Sells C$460,427.30 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.27, for a total transaction of C$460,427.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,587,085.29.

C.R. Mclernon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, C.R. Mclernon sold 4,990 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.25, for a total transaction of C$440,367.50.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$844.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

