Insider Selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Director Sells $283,700.00 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $58,147,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 440,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

