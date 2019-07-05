Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KAI opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. Kadant’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after buying an additional 78,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kadant by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kadant by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 176,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAI shares. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

