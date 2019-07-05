Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Insider Sells $221,234.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,097,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,108.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,076.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.80. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $110,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 421.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $678,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.