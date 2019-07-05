Insider Selling: McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) Insider Sells £15,165.97 in Stock

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) insider Tom Elliott sold 6,509 shares of McKay Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £15,165.97 ($19,817.03).

Shares of MCKS opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Friday. McKay Securities plc has a twelve month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.64. The stock has a market cap of $221.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.