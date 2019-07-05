Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

