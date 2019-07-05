Insider Selling: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Sells £1,555,000 in Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.64), for a total value of £1,555,000 ($2,031,882.92).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,139 ($41.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,001.40. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,285 ($42.92). The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47.

SDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price (down from GBX 3,271 ($42.74)) on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price (down from GBX 3,250 ($42.47)) on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,049 ($39.84).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

